Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie‘s declaration of intent to contest for the presidency of Ghana has sparked outrage on social media amid trolls from fans.

The rapper, born Michael Owusu Addo, has taken to Twitter to ask fans if they deemed him fit for the 2024 presidential race.

His kite-flying post comes after rapper Medikal and actress Princess Shyngle also made similar declarations.

The post sparked a divided debate over his suitability or otherwise, with a few fans suggesting he had no place in politics while others thought he would do well contesting because of his popularity.

There were a few extremist fans who trolled the singer, saying he was only being a copycat, coping Kanye West.

Read some of the comments below:

Instead of advising ur so call eye red president @sarkodie to save his money nd help the street, rather than waisting it on campaigns like koom — JB Allnyc (@jb_allnyc) July 24, 2020

E lef the bipolar thing den we know say you be Kanye Ein child😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Jeffrey🎖🎗 (@__jasondl) July 23, 2020

I swear wanna be kanye paaa 😂😂😂 — #GoG #sm4lyf🔥🔥 (@realyoute) July 23, 2020

Wana bee kanye west sia u think stingy people stand for presidents — #GoG #sm4lyf🔥🔥 (@realyoute) July 23, 2020

Masa I’m not leaving anytime soon😏 — Mr. Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) July 23, 2020

You’ve been coping Kanye west saaaa now u also wanna run for president, copiantus ogonos, u go copy his bipolar p333 😏😏 — Dor__Jolee (@efua_achiaa) July 23, 2020

Kanye has money for his campaign, do you have money for your campaign too.. Because I hear say your poor artist, so please stop copying rich artists.. when they are doing their things, because you can’t help anybody.. You can go for assembly man you deserve it 🤣😂😅🤣😂😅🤣😂😅 — Sammy Tuga (@SammyTu00334180) July 23, 2020