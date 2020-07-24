Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie‘s declaration of intent to contest for the presidency of Ghana has sparked outrage on social media amid trolls from fans.

The rapper, born Michael Owusu Addo, has taken to Twitter to ask fans if they deemed him fit for the 2024 presidential race.

His kite-flying post comes after rapper Medikal and actress Princess Shyngle also made similar declarations.

The post sparked a divided debate over his suitability or otherwise, with a few fans suggesting he had no place in politics while others thought he would do well contesting because of his popularity.

There were a few extremist fans who trolled the singer, saying he was only being a copycat, coping Kanye West.

