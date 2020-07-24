Six foreigners, who allegedly attempted to register in the ongoing voter registration at the Kaneshie Cripples Home Centre, Accra, have been arrested by the police.

Mohammed Iddrisu, Ibrahim Inusah, Abdulai Aziz, Abdulai Alhassan, Adams Osman and Issaka Bubaa were in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday

She said yesterday at about 10:30a.m, the suspects believed to be foreigners were seen in a queue about to register at the Kaneshie Cripples Home registration centre.

DSP Tenge said that some political agents at the centre, who suspected the people were non-Ghanaians, arrested and handed them over to the police.

She said the suspects had since been taken to the Accra Regional Command.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that when the party agents confronted the suspects, they claimed some party executives had asked them to come to the centre and register.