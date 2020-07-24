Former National Democratic Congress (NDC), Deputy General Secretary and spokesperson to former president John Evans Atta Mills, has justified his decision not to campaign for the party’s current flagbearer.

Mr Koku Anyidoho, in justifying his decision asked: Did John Mahama make me a part of his campaign team?.

Mr Anyidoho who was speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen, said it was too late for him to join Mr Mahama’s campaign train even if the opportunity presented itself.

READ ALSO:

He said while he had no ill feelings towards the NDC flagbearer, he would not campaign for him because his (Mahama) camp did not reach out to him.

Did John Mahama make Koku Anyidoho a part of his campaign team? So, if John Mahama did not make Koku Anyidoho a part his campaign team; and Koku Anyidoho says that it is too late for him to be part of JM’s Campaign Team; what is the crime of Koku Anyidoho?, he asked.