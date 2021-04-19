Rapper Sarkodie has finally set the date for the release of his upcoming studio album dubbed No Pressure with his fans.

The rapper took to his Instagram to inform the public that his 7th album will be out on June 9, 2021, and his announcement is already trending on social media, especially Twitter.

He wrote: SarkCess music x @ceekvr presents my new Album “No Pressure” OUT 09 – 07 – 21 …

The album, according to Sarkodie, was executive-produced by himself and KJ Spio.

The artwork for Sarkodie’s upcoming ‘No Pressure’ album

Executive Producers: Michael Owusu Addo x KJ Spio @jaykjs . Cinematography and editing: Sam Mironko @mironkoproductions.

He climaxed the announcement by thanking his fans who have been supportive since he started doing music.

Thanks for your patience SarkNation 😊🙏🏾 #NoPressure, he said.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie last album Black Love was released on December 20, 2020 and it made the headlines as expected.

Check out some of the reactions to his announcement on Twitter below: