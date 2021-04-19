Legendary Mohammed Polo has called on Ghana coach, CK Akonnor, to annex the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon].

Ghana has booked its place in the upcoming tournament that will be hosted in Cameroon next month.

The West African country has gone over a decade without winning Africa’s prestigious tournament after winning it in 1978.

However, Polo, who was a member of Ghana’s squad that won the last trophy beleives Akonnor must assemble quality players for the tournament.

“He has to assemble players who have the ability to conquer Africa once again to prove that the sleeping giant of African football is wide awake,” he told Graphic Sports.

“In every tournament, coaches build their teams around some core players, so in this tournament, Akonnor should build his players around the Ayew brothers, as well as Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus who have proved that they could be relied upon in such tough competitions.

“Under no circumstance should Akonnor allow officialdom to interfere in his team selection because he will be the one football fans will criticise if anything goes wrong,” he added.

He said next year’s tournament was a big opportunity for Akonnor to prove that he has the ability to take the Black Stars to any major tournament and also to assure the football authorities that local coaches could be relied upon to manage national teams.

“Kwasi Appiah had that opportunity but he could not break the jinx, hence the need for Akonnor to do so at the next tournament in Cameroun when the best in Africa assemble to fight for honours,” he emphasised.

Polo, who is Hearts of Oak legend advised Akonnor to always ensure that selection was based on the current form of players.

“Since many of our players are playing outside Ghana, Akonnor should devise a system of monitoring their performance so that he would know who is in top shape to merit invitation for the tournament.

“But some locals such as Gladson Awako, Abdul-Ganiyu Ismail, and Razak Abalora who have proved themselves should also be offered the opportunity to be at the tournament,” he stressed.

“He (Akonnor) should select the best from the locals and foreign-based players and ensure that even his substitutes can turn things around to give Ghana her fifth continental trophy next year,” he added.

Ghana have won the tournament four times. The 2021 Afcon will kick off on January and February.