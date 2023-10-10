In a world where inclusivity remains an ongoing battle, Sara Kekeli Akunor, a determined student at the University of Ghana, stands as a beacon of hope and change.

Living with a disability, Sara recognizes the challenges that individuals like her face, particularly women with disabilities.

With unwavering resolve and a powerful voice, she is on a mission to advocate for inclusivity, empower others, and challenge stereotypes.

Sara’s journey as a student living with a disability has not been without obstacles.

She candidly shares, “We are mostly at a disadvantage. In my little space, I try to push it out there, I try to advocate for people like me who are even female.”

This determination is exemplified during university elections, when aspiring leaders approach her for support.

Sara doesn’t just cast her vote; she poses a question that resonates deeply: “What are your policies for persons with disabilities?”

More often than not, she finds that these policies are nonexistent or neglected. It’s in these moments that Sara seizes the opportunity to educate and promote inclusivity.

As a woman living with a disability, Sara fervently encourages others to recognise the potential within individuals like her.

She believes in their capabilities and emphasises the importance of giving women with disabilities a fair chance.

“Just as I’ve taken up the role of being the Accra Youth Wing, Ghana Blind Union Vice President,” she says, “I want to use that platform to make a change and also push agendas that have to do with women with disabilities.”

Sara’s advocacy extends beyond the university campus to address a broader societal issue in Ghana.

She noted that, there is the tendency to keep physically challenged children indoors, hidden from public view.

This practice inadvertently keeps their needs and challenges concealed, hindering government and community support. “Even at the university level,” Sara remarks, “some people who are educated are very ignorant when it comes to matters like this.”

She recalls a disheartening encounter when someone questioned her friend for associating with her, believing that “nothing good can come out of her.”

Sara’s resilient spirit remains unshaken despite such encounters, but she is acutely aware of the need for societal change.

She passionately asserts, “I think the community needs to be educated on physically challenged children.

They should not be kept indoors. And they are supposed to engage them in everything that they do.”

Sara Kekeli Akunor’s story is one of triumph over adversity, a testament to the power of determination and advocacy.

In her pursuit of inclusivity, she not only challenges stereotypes but also inspires others to see the potential and worth in every individual, regardless of their abilities.

Her unwavering commitment to making a difference for people with disabilities is a shining example of resilience, hope, and the transformative impact of one person’s determination to create a more inclusive world.