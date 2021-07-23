The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, has donated teaching and learning materials to pupils and teachers in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

Over 300 kindergarten pupils from 10 schools in the Municipality benefitted from the initiative through the Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects.

Some of the items donated included textbooks, workbooks, and teacher’s guides.

A training session was also organised for teachers on the use of attractive and colourful tools to make mathematics a fun subject for kids in kindergartens across the country.

Mrs Bawumia used her opportunity in the area to also pay a courtesy call on the Okuapehene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III.