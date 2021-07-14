The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has called on the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to immediately apologise to Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia.

Mr Arhin’s demand stems from what he said were claims made in a statement by the TUC Secretary, Dr Yaw Baah, that the duo had already been paid salaries as recommended by the Prof Ntiamoa-Baidu Emoluments Committee.

“Salary arrears dated back to January 2017 have since been paid to the wives of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia, in accordance with the [Ntiamoa-Baidu] Committee’s recommendation which was approved by the National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament in January 2021,” part of the TUC statement read.

Reacting to the development in a Facebook post, Mr Arhin said Dr Baah was wrong as no such salary arrears had been paid.

ALSO READ:

Read the post below: