A fire outbreak has destroyed six classrooms, including the Assistant Headteacher’s apartment of St. Lisbert International School at Abuakwa Dadiase in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ashanti Region.

The Nkawie Fire Command says the cause of the fire is yet unknown but started from one of the classrooms which has been converted into an apartment for the assistant headteacher.

The fire became intense when a gas cylinder exploded at the assistant headteacher’s room.

