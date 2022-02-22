Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Sam George, has waded into calls to declare the seat of Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo vacant.

According to Mr George, it would be interesting to see the New Patriotic Party (NPP) make a move for Speaker Alban Bagbin to declare the Dome-Kwabenya seat vacant.

The MP has been absent from Parliament for a while after President Akufo-Addo granted an extension of her leave in October 2021.

She further became the subject of public debate a few months ago following allegations of her impersonation during Parliamentary proceedings on November 30, 2021.

Subsequently, a Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, accused his colleague of sabotaging government business while editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has also asked the party to dismiss madam Safo.

Mr Ephson indicated that the continuous absence of the MP in Parliament poses a huge threat to the fortunes of the party.

He stressed the legislator’s posture should not be condoned and therefore called for her replacement if her conduct persists.

But Mr George on his Twitter page has taken Ghanaians down memory lane over a similar incident he indicated occurred between 2019 and 2020.

He argued the then Lower West Akim NPP MP, Kyei Baffour was missing for over a year and no such calls were made.

He wrote: It would be interesting to see the NPP make a move for Speaker to declare the Dome-Kwabenya seat vacant.

