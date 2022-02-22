Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has annexed his title with Qatari side, Al Sadd following an 8-2 victory over Al Ahli on Monday.

Ayew came on in the second half and scored twice as Al Sadd wrap up the title in emphatic style.

The win over Al Ahli saw the team move 10 points clear of second-placed Al-Duhail, making it impossible for their rivals to usurp them with three matches left to finish the season.

CHAMPIONS ⚪️⚫️Alhamdulilah !! @AlsaddSC congratulations guys we made it ! ❤️ proud to be part of this family😍Big thanks to our fans 🐺 THANK YOU 🙏🏽 the story continues…. pic.twitter.com/UU8beobBOm — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) February 21, 2022

This is Al Sadd’s third successive league title and their 16th triumph overall – a record-extending feat in the Qatari top-flight.

Meanwhile, this is Ayew’s first league title in his career and his second trophy with Al Sadd after winning the Emir Cup some months ago.

Ayew, who is former West Ham United forward, joined the Qatari giants in July 2021 as a free agent and put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

He made a bright start to life in Qatar, scoring seven goals in his first six matches for Al Sadd after his signing.

Ayew has scored 12 goals in 16 appearances for the Qatari champions.