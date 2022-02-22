The outgoing Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Josephine Nkrumah, has been appointed the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Ambassador to Liberia.

On Monday, she appealed to the Chairperson of ECOWAS, President Akufo-Addo, for his support in the discharge of her new role when she paid him a courtesy visit at the Jubilee House to formally tender her resignation.

“Thank you for seeing me. A few weeks ago, I came to see you about an offer. I sought your blessing before I made the final decision on whether to take up the offer. You graciously gave me some months to wait, and I said yes.

“Following that conversation, certain processes have gone on, and as we speak, I just offered my letter of acceptance to ECOWAS to be the ECOWAS Ambassador to Liberia.

“As the father of the land and appointing authority, I deemed it necessary to come and see you and officially tender in my resignation, which will take effect on April 30,” she said.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo congratulated Madam Nkrumah on her new position, describing the news as “momentous.”

The President urged her to give her utmost best to bring prestige to herself and Ghana.

“Congratulations. Seeing the work you have done, I have no doubt this is a job you are going to do to bring credit to yourself and us, your country, Ghana. So I have to wish you the best of luck, and at a time, I’m also the Chair of ECOWAS. So, both of us are carrying the country on our shoulders,” he said.

According to the ECOWAS Chair, her appointment comes at a critical moment since Liberia has had a “turbulent story” in the past 10 to 15 years.

He, however, noted that “I’m very confident you will give a good account of yourself there.” President Akufo-Addo also assured Madam Nkrumah of his assistance in time of need.

“We are there if there are any problems during your tenure. You know you can always count on us to step in and try to help.”

In response, Madam Nkrumah thanked President Akufo-Addo for his support and his willingness to offer counsel.

“It is important that I can always count on you for your counsel in these times. ECOWAS is a new space for me, and I’d need expertise you have carried over the years in service. So I’m happy to hear that as my President, I can count on you.”

On February 21, in a letter addressed to members and staff of the Commission, Mrs Nkrumah wrote, “Please accept my warm compliments as I notify you of my resignation as the Chairperson of this Commission effective April 30, 2022.”

Madam Nkrumah expressed gratitude to the appointing authority stating, “It is an honour to serve Ghana through this Commission as Deputy Chairperson ( April 1, 2015 – December 19, 2016) and Chairperson ( December 20 – To date).”

The outgoing Chairperson also thanked all the members and staff of the Commission for their “cooperation and support during my service to the country as Chairperson. It has been an honour and pleasure working with you.”