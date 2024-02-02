Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has alleged that government has procured a water treatment product, One Drop, for use by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) instead of the traditional chlorine.

He said although the product has received approval from regulatory bodies in Ghana as a disinfectant, it is not recognised as a water treatment product.

Mr George raises concerns about the safety and effectiveness of One Drop, asserting that it has not been sanctioned for use in Western countries and is only being experimented with in Africa.

In an interview on Metro TV on February 1, the outspoken MP questioned the decision, attributing the initiation of the process to the embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

“In 1908, the colonial government introduced chlorine into the treatment of water in Ghana and chlorine is being used all over the world without a problem.

“All of a sudden somebody wakes up and decides that a product that has been refused by the UK and USA, which is of Norwegian origin but it is not being used by the people of Norway, is fit for use in Ghana.

“This whole thing started under the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah and now, in about two weeks, the first shipment of the product called One Drop is arriving in Ghana and the Ghana Water Company is buying it to stop the use of chlorine in the treatment of our water” he said.

He contended that chlorine has a proven track record of being effective and reliable for water treatment. He expressed concerns that introducing One Drop might pose risks to the health and environment of Ghanaians.

“Chlorine has served us well. Even with that, we are still dealing with some level of contamination in our water. Now you are going to bring a product where the country in which the product is being manufactured, has not approved its use in the purification of its water,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Moesha Boduong’s stroke battle: The need for transparency in the midst of controversy

Nurse, 26, stabbed multiple times by ex-boyfriend

AFCON: Ivorian fan captured ‘harassing’ lady in viral meme apologizes to wife