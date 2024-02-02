Communications Director for the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum has admitted the Black Stars did not perform well following their early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana suffered a humiliating exit after recording two points out of a possible nine after recording two draws and a defeat.

Asante Twum, addressing the Black Stars’ disappointing run in Ivory Coast, candidly acknowledged the team’s inadequacy, a trend that has persisted for over five years.

Speaking on Original FM, Twum admitted, “We did not perform well, and we had to leave the tournament.”

Ghana fell short of advancing to the Round of 16, securing a third-place finish in a challenging group comprising Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

The hope of the Black Stars were dashed with a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde and consecutive 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique.

This marks the second consecutive tournament in which the Black Stars exited at the group stages without securing a victory, prolonging Ghana’s quest for its fifth AFCON title to 42 years.