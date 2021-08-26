Actress and entrepreneur, Salma Mumin, is having an awesome vacation in the United States of America (USA), according to her latest posts on Instagram.

Her recent post, when she touched down in Miami, Florida, has her in a see-through dress as she steps out to party with friends.

The actress, who has since showcased her love for travelling the world, was captured drinking and having good time with friends she hadn’t seen in a long time.

Meanwhile, what caught the attention of her followers was her see-through dress that had the actress looking flawless in her own style.

Check out the photos below:

Salma Mumin shows off her curves in a see-through dress as she steps out to party with friends in Miami, Florida

Salma Mumin poses in her see-through dress in Miami