Asamoah Gyan is doubtful of Black Stars chances of winning the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) trophy with less than five months to the start of the competition in Cameroon.

Ghana has been paired with Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C.

Gyan, 34, was among the legends who helped in conducting the draw in Yaoundé last week.

In an interview, Gyan questioned if Ghana has enough quality to win the continental showpiece.

“Talk is cheap. It is easy for me to say Ghana will win but do we have the tools? I have seen a lot of good players who have never tasted the tournament before that is why I will say let us qualify from the group and analyse the team and see whether we can win or not,” the Legon Cities striker told 3Sports.

Gyan has not played for the Black Stars since 2019 due to a lack of form, which he acknowledges. But there are talks for him to be included in the squad.

The former Sunderland, Al Ain, Liberty Professionals and Rennes holds the record for the most goals (51) and appearances (109) for Ghana’s Black Stars.

Aside that, Gyan is Africa’s most prolific scorer at the World Cup with six goals.