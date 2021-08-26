Mas-Ud Didi Dramani believes Hearts of Oak can make an impact in the Caf Champions League with good preparation.

The Phobians, who won the domestic double, will represent the country in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League.

The Ghana Premier League giants will play Guinean side, Cl Kamsar in the preliminary round scheduled for next month.

The former Asante Kotoko head trainer, in an interview, revealed that Hearts of Oak remains his childhood club.

According to him, the club can make an impact with good preparation and by keeping a good energy ahead of the Africa campaign.

“Hearts of Oak is my childhood club and I love the club,” the Head of Football at Right to Dream Academy told Joy Sports.

“It is all about preparation again and preparation in football is the objective of winning. If you begin to set the objective to win, then you have already purged yourself ahead of others.

“You need to set that objective strategically and make that impact and when you are able to make that impact, it makes more sense.

“Hearts of Oak were able to make an impact in Africa and in the Premier League and they were unbeatable in the 2000s.

“You cannot compare those days to today but I believe that with the energy level, they can go there and make an impact,” the former FC Nordsjaelland coach added.

Hearts of Oak have started training and have recruited five players to strengthen the team.