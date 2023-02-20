The family house of Christian Atsu was thrown into a state of mourning as the family awaited the body of the late Ghana winger.
Atsu’s body landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.
Ahead of the arrival, the family was preparing to receive the body. The first video from the family house at Ogbojo in Accra showed gloom.
In the video sighted on social media, everyone in the house was in tears.
See the video below:
Sad scenes at Christian Atsu’s family home in Accra. #3NewsGH #RIPChristianAtsu pic.twitter.com/2sxgfY6Ksx— #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) February 19, 2023
- I’m not going to return unless… – What Atsu told his boss before departing from Ghana
- How Christian Atsu’s friend ‘dragged’ him into stardom
- All about Christian Atsu’s widow, Marie Claire Rupio