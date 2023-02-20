The family house of Christian Atsu was thrown into a state of mourning as the family awaited the body of the late Ghana winger.

Atsu’s body landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.

Ahead of the arrival, the family was preparing to receive the body. The first video from the family house at Ogbojo in Accra showed gloom.

In the video sighted on social media, everyone in the house was in tears.

