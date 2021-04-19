A former contestant of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) and student of Chemu Secondary School, Francis Tetteh, has been reported dead.

He died on Saturday, April 10, 2021, aged 27 after a year-long battle with cancer.

Francis completed his Bachelor of Science degree with First Class (Honours) in Materials Science and Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology – Kumasi.

He went home as the Best graduating student among his cohorts.

Mr Tetteh’s graduation at KNUST

His love for higher education led him to Canada in 2018 where he, until his demise, was studying for his Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering at York University.

Social media has since been awash with tributes from friends and loved one, colleagues from the Mechanical Engineering community at Lassonde in his memory.