Wish me Well hitmaker Kuami Eugene has proven he is man of his words as he loosens his dreadlocks for Akuapem Poloo.

To rally support for the controversial actress and socialite, while demanding pardon for her, Kuami Eugene promised to take off his dreadlocks.

Though his #MercyforAkuapemPoloo advocacy did not help in preventing a non-custodial sentence for the actress, Kuami Eugene has stuck to his side of the bargain.

In a latest video he posted on his social media handles, Eugene is seen brushing his afro as evidence of staying true to his promise.

RELATED

As a result, the new style the musician has adopted for the last ten months as part of his ‘Rockstar’ rebranding is off.

Meanwhile, an online petition is currently ongoing to press home the demand pardon for Akuapem Poloo, with her son as among the reasons being cited by petitioners.