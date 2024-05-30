Rwanda Rugby Union (https://www.RwandaRugby.com/), in collaboration with Rugby Africa and World Rugby, recently conducted a Coaching Course for Rugby Sevens, facilitated by esteemed World Rugby Educator, Robert Bwali. The two-day event, held from May 23rd to May 24th, 2024, saw the participation of ten coaches comprising Rugby Development Officers, club coaches, and the Technical Director, all possessing a Level One coaching certification, who gathered to enhance their expertise in coaching Rugby Sevens.

The coaching course unfolded at the Kigali View Hotel, located in Nyarugenge district. The agenda for the first day was predominantly focused on classroom activities and discussions, delving into essential topics such as the aims and values of Rugby Sevens, game format, principles of play, coachable components, functional roles, and key factor analysis.

Day two was dedicated to practical coaching tasks, including sessions on reviewing, individual and team profiling, devising game plans, maintaining coaching diaries, and engaging in practical coaching assignments. These activities were designed to reinforce learning and skill application. The day concluded in coaching assessments and the initiation of transcript completion.

The coaching course received commendations from all participants, who lauded the effective methodology employed by the trainer and expressed their eagerness to integrate the newfound knowledge into their daily coaching endeavors. In a closing ceremony graced by Florent Habyarimana, the representative from the Ministry of Sports, alongside Kamanda Tharcisse, President of Rwanda Rugby Federation, the significance of this initiative was underscored.

President Tharcisse highlighted the transformative impact of the course, emphasizing its role in elevating the coaches’ capabilities to a level where they can effectively train the national Rugby Sevens team. He noted that prior to this course, Rwanda lacked individuals with Level Two coaching qualifications for Rugby Sevens and hopeful this will increase the sustainability of the game.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Habyarimana, representing the Ministry of Sports, encouraged the coaches to apply their newfound expertise diligently, assuring continued support from the ministry for their future endeavors. Certificates of Participation were conferred, marking the conclusion of the event. Successful completion of assigned tasks will lead to the issuance of Level Two coaching certificates for Rugby Sevens by World Rugby.

Furthermore, Educator Robert Bwali continued his engagement with the Rwanda Rugby Union by conducting a Union Review session at the Office of Rwanda Rugby Federation on Saturday. On Sunday, he attended the interschools Sevens Kagame Cup at Ruhango district’s Byimana playground, offering valuable feedback and guidance to coaches and referees alike. Concluding the weekend, on Monday, Mr. Bwali with Rwanda Rugby Federation CEO Donatien UFITIMFURA visited the Executive Director of Rwanda National Olympic Solidarity Committee Mr. Jean Claude RUGIGANA discussed to explore potential avenues for further training collaboration with Rwanda Rugby Union.

