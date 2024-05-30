Ohhema, subsidiary of La Carte LTD, has donated five thousand (5000) free sanitary pads to adolescent girls across the country.

The distribution of the free pads was executed through NGO’s, Faith Based Organizations, Women empowerment foundations, Queen mothers among others.

They include 360 Girls Foundation, Rotary club of Accra Ring road Central,Umbrella for the African child foundation, Kpando Young Ladies Association and Disability Not Inability Foundation (DNI) among many others.

The gesture forms part of the commemoration of the 2024 Menstrual Hygiene Day celebration.

With support from Miss Malaika 2022, Zakiya Ahmed and Land Rover Defender of Ghana, a group based in the USA, Ohhema has targeted to donate over one million sanity pads before the end of this year.

Priscilla Danquah, an administrator of the company said the mission is to help eradicate the stigma characterizing menstruation and educate young women about the importance of menstrual hygiene and general well-being.

According to her, the goal of Ohhema is to ensure that no woman or girl goes without basic sanitary materials, whilst motivating young girls to practice good hygiene.

There has been calls for government to reduce or scrap taxes on sanitary pads to make it affordable for women to purchase, parliament is yet to approve and implement the scrapping of the Value Added Tax.

In her view, Ms. Danquah urged parliament to speed up with the passing of the bill aimed at reducing the prices of sanitary pads.