Latest Rufftown Records signee, Kiki Marley, has opened up on how her boss, Bullet proved his womanising reports wrong.

According to Kiki, prior to being a member of the team, she had heard distasteful stories about how Bullet mixes business with pleasure.

To get a basis to defend her boss’ tarnished image, the 22-year-old said she made sexual advances, but to her surprise, she was rejected.

Kiki Marley

“I have a crush on Bullet, so I tried to give myself to him one time, but he did not touch me. He rather told me to focus on the job,” she said in an interview with Okay FM.

Bullet and Kiki Marley

The move, she said, was necessary to thank Bullet for discovering her in Kumasi, and changing her life financially.

The ‘Emaa’ composer said her boss is only interested in exploring the capabilities of his signees and not who to warm his bed.

Kiki Marley is the latest female to join the record label after the exit of three core signees; Fantana, Berlla and Ms Forson.



