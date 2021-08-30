Four persons are currently in police custody for their alleged involvement in some robbery and murder cases on the Kintampo-Buipe-Tamale highway.
The four – Saaju Bukari, Bertor Saabi, Ali Amadi and Isaad Seidu – were arrested following an intelligence-led operation conducted by the Special Anti-Robbery Task Force.
The operation also resulted in the killing of two robbers after they exchanged gunshots with the Police Intelligence and Operational Teams.
“Preliminary investigations suggest that these suspects were behind many robberies including the killing of an international journalist some days ago,” a statement issued by the police on Sunday, August 29 said.
Syed Taalay Ahmed of London-based MTA News met his untimely death on Monday, August 23 after the bus he was travelling in, together with another victim, Omaru Abdul Hakim, was attacked by robbers.