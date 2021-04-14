Award-winning journalist Seth Kwame Boateng has revealed that he was denied an interview request by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

The denial, he said was because the minister said he works with Joy FM.

The denial was after the minister had agreed that Seth meets him at Koforidua, a journey he undertook from Accra only for its purpose not to be fulfilled on getting to Koforidua.

Prior to the release of the latest Joy News‘ Hotline Documentary on road accidents dubbed ‘Crushed’, Mr Boateng said he wanted to interview the minister so he could share his views on the matter but it ended on an unfortunate note.

Mr Boateng was speaking about the compilation of the documentary on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM when he made the revelation about the politician’s refusal and its attendant frustration.

According to the renowned journalist, Mr Amoako-Attah said the media house had misrepresented him some time ago so he couldn’t grant the interview.

He said he doesn’t talk to Joy FM. The Road Minister told me he doesn’t talk to Joy FM because we had misrepresented him thrice…

I drove from Accra to Koforidua only for him to tell me he can’t do the interview because he doesn’t talk to us. He told me to meet him in Koforidua and he knew I worked with Joy…, he told Andy Dosty.

Meanwhile, the ‘Crushed’ documentary which was produced by Seth Kwame Boateng captures chilling details of how many families have lost loved ones to road carnage.