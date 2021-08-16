Member of Parliament for Ejisu constituency in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah, is calling for increased driver education on road safety.

According to him, the majority of road accidents in Ghana are due to ignorance of drivers on the road.

Mr Kumah made the comment on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme ahead of the premier of JoyNews documentary ‘Crushed Young’ on Monday, August 16, 2021.

The documentary was produced by Seth Kwame Boateng, as part of efforts to address the increasing number of road accidents in the country.

It tells the story of how children have been left with permanent disabilities after being knocked down by vehicles.

Pained by the loss of lives, Mr Kumah blamed the high number of road accidents recorded on the failure of relevant stakeholders and authorities in charge to implement major road regulations as well as lack of discipline on our roads.

The Deputy Finance Minister said such deaths are avoidable if drivers are given the right education.

He is convinced if drivers know the road signs, comply with road traffic regulations limits and are disciplined on the road, accidents can be reduced.

Mr Kumah called on the National Road Safety Authority to strictly enforce all road traffic regulations.