Rihanna is slowly gaining confidence to show her skin again after giving birth to her first child with A$AP Rocky.

The Barbadian songstress has flashed some skin during a late-night stroll with her boyfriend and baby daddy.

The 34-year-old star bared her stomach in a white striped top with rolled up sleeves and a fringe cut into the deconstructed top during the outing on Saturday night, August 6 in New York City.

She teamed the top with a pair of loose fitting jeans and white sneakers, while accessorizing with a collection of layered gold necklaces, numerous rings, a gold watch and a pair of large gold earrings.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker enjoyed a relaxing walk with her rapper boyfriend, who matched her look in a pair of loose fitting jeans and a long sleeve white shirt with blue, red and pink flowers on the arms.

He topped the shirt with a black utility vest and wore a multicolour knitted cap to add to his eccentric style. Both Rihanna and Rocky wore dark sunglasses despite the late hour.

Rihanna previously gave a glimpse of her post-baby body in July, two months after welcoming her child, whose name has not been announced yet.

At the time, the Grammy Award-winning artist rocked a pair of skintight Adidas leggings which she teamed with a matching sporty wind-breaker when making an appearance at the Lollapalooza festival in Paris, France to support her boyfriend, who was performing at the festival. She tucked the long-sleeved top under her blue leggings.

Adding an edgy touch, the “Only Girl (In the World)” hitmaker accessorized with a multitude of pearl necklaces around her neck. She also wore a pair of stylish sparkling earrings and a matching ring on her finger, while her hair was styled in a messy up-do.

Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy in May, after dating Rocky for two years. While she looked like she was ready to get back to her usual routine, a source explained that she was still not prepared to introduce her baby to the public eyes.

“Rihanna is not quite ready to debut her baby to the world just yet,” the so-called insider told Hollywood Life, adding that she was “extremely protective” of the infant and that “he’s still very young, and she’s still managing the transition to motherhood.”

