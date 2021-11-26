Tanzanian socialite-turned-singer and baby mama of Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz, Hamisa Mobetto, has fueled rumors regarding her relationship with American rapper and record executive, Rick Ross.

Taking to social media, Hamisa shared video clips that captured her and Rick Ross having a night out full of fun.

In the shared video clips, Hamisa and Rick Ross are seen warming up to each other in a way that suggests the two could be in a romantic relationship.

“Daddy and mommy @richforever & @hamisamobetto. We are happy guys… what a morning,” read a post from Hamisa’s personal assistant.

Just two months ago, Rick Ross born William Leonard Roberts II, revealed that there is a connection between him and Hamisa.

According to him, Hamisa is a hard-working business lady who deserves to be supported in all ways.

“I have to be honest, there is a connection, how much you wanna me to tell you about it? I’m gonna leave that to her. So, I want you to make sure you do an interview with her,” he said in part.

Speaking publicly about their relationship, Rick Ross described her as a strong woman, saying he was willing to take her to the next level because he was proud of her success.

“She is such a beautiful person, beautiful spirit and she is a huge entrepreneur and I want to help her take it to the next level because she is doing a great job and I’m proud of her,” he added.