The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Friday, November 26, 2021, was forced to suspend sitting due to the absence of the Majority caucus.

According to him, he was not informed that the Majority was having a Caucus meeting.

Though the National Democratic Congress Caucus protested against the suspension, the Speaker resolved to suspend the House.

“I have just been informed that the Majority side wants to have 30 minutes meeting of the caucus. They have alleged that I was informed, that definitely is untrue. I was informed early in the morning that both Caucuses were having meetings that I am aware of. Nobody came to inform me that they (Majority) were having a Caucus meeting so that is why I came to preside only to realise there was nobody on their side.

“So I will plead with you for us to just suspend the sitting for 30 minutes. If you will not take the plea, I have decided that we will suspend sitting for 30 minutes, and then we will now come as a House not half of the House to conclude the debate on the Government Economic Policy and Estimate for the Financial Year 2022,” the Speaker noted.