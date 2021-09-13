Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, Founder and Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, has been remanded in police custody.

Rev. Bempah, who has been charged with threat of life for allegedly threatening to kill Nana Agraada, as well as offensive conduct to the breach of peace, made his first appearance before the Accra Circuit Court on Monday, along with five other members of the church.

The other five were also refused bail.

Rev. Bempah and his co-accused church members were taken to court amidst a heavily armed police escort.

Presenting their case, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Their legal counsel, led by Gary Nimako Marfo, prayed the court for his clients to be granted bail.

However, the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey, opposed the petition noting that the defendants need to be remanded to facilitate ongoing investigations.

After hearing both arguments, the court presided over by Afia Owusua Appiah, dismissed the application for bail to give the prosecution enough time to investigate the case.

She further explained that the suspects were only arrested yesterday.

Yesterday, videos circulating on social media captured the popular preacher in the company of others at the residence of fetish priestess turned evangelist Nana Agradaa.

