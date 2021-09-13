The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will use the controversial ‘do or die’ comment by former President John Mahama as a campaign song in the 2024 general election.

National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, who disclosed this, said the grassroots were energised when Mr Mahama charged them to be vigilant at the polling station.

Mr Mahama came under pressure to retract and apologise for his ‘do or die’ comment which many said was a call to violence.

As a former President, civil society groups and political pundits expected him to rather call for a free and fair election.

NDC Do or Die

They, therefore, appealed to Mr Mahama to apologise. But he insisted that ‘do or die’ is an idiomatic expression.

In support, Mr Gyamfi said the former President must be commended for the ‘do or die’ comment.

“Mahama’s ‘do or die’ is a call to vigilance; he has done nothing wrong and we will not withdraw,” he fumed.

The NDC National Communications Officer said they have resolved to print cloth and compose a song with the idiomatic expression ‘do or die’ ahead of the 2024 elections.

“We are now going to move the ‘do or die’ campaign to another level, compose songs with it and even print cloth. Those who have a problem with this either don’t know the character of Mahama as a peaceful person or don’t understand the meaning of ‘do or die’. . . we don’t care . . . we are determined to work within the remit of the law,” he opined.

Listen to Sammy Gyamfi in the attached video above: