City authorities have demolished a 20 percent land size of the Kumasi Central Market as part of the construction of the second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project.

The construction firm working on the project, Contracta, requested the portion for the construction of a drainage system.

Affected traders initially resisted the evacuation claiming the city authorities had not given them space for their relocation.

The demolition of the section of the Kumasi Central Market started at midnight.

An excavator drove through the empty shops and shelves for the demolition.

The volume of debris on the grounds indicated the workload ahead.

Workers of the construction company were visible at the site to supervise the operation.

Consultant for ‘Contracta’, Emmanuel Danso, said the acquired land area is to ensure the construction of an efficient drainage system to avert flooding after project completion.

The exercise was carried out smoothly without the involvement of the security forces.

