Reverend Obofour has warned Assin Central Member of Parliament, Hon Kennedy Agyapong.

Obofuor’s warning follows a recent video in which he was seen threatening to expose the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC).

According to Mr Agyapong, Rev Obofour is taking advantage of his church members to amass wealth per how he conducts his church service.

But, Obofour hasn’t taken the threat lightly as he has since posted a video to reply to the MP for talking about him on his television station.

He alleged that the host for the show, Justice Kweku Annan, is the one hiding behind the MP to attack his personality.

Obofuor has therefore given the duo an ultimatum to watch out for what will happen in Ghana.

I will like to know why now? Very soon we will know the great people and the fake ones in Ghana… I swear on my dad’s grave. I will come back on air again.

I will respect you till I die Ken but I am the king of the night. I will forever defend my title and I will never die as a coward. It is only time will only tell. People should remember the days of Hot FM. Rev Obofour

Even if I die, I will defend my title. You cant finish other people’s unfinished business and we are all Ghanaians … I rest my case. Send my greetings to him and I have the right because he is an MP.

Before 12 o’clock, we shall see! Good luck my country, I love Ghana. You can’t hide behind any rich man in Ghana to finish your agenda. The vengeance is for the Lord, he said.

