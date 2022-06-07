Residents of Zamrama Line near Shukura in Accra say they have been left traumatised by last Saturday’s alleged military attack on them.

The incident, which has left gunshot wounds to some six persons, is said to be over a piece of disputed land in the area.

One of the residents, Humu Yakubu, told Joy News, the shooting by the armed thugs has disoriented her and left her in a state of fear and apprehension.

