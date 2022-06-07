Asamoah Gyan, a former Black Stars captain, has opened up about his relationship with his successor, Andre Dede Ayew.

Over the years, the two have been on a rocky relationship according to multiple reports.

Addressing the supposed feud, the former Sunderland and Liberty Professionals striker said he cannot tell what Dede thinks about him and vice versa.

“In life, you don’t know people’s minds, I might talk to you right now but I might not like you but I have to talk to you,” he said as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.com.

The 36-year-old added that he does not have any problem with the current Black Stars skipper but hammered that he cannot tell what Andre holds about him.

“I see what is in front of me, I don’t see what is behind me. For me what I see in Andre, I don’t have any problem, but behind I don’t know (what he thinks of me),” he added.

The Black Stars’ all-time top scorer described what he sees in Andre Ayew.

“Behind he doesn’t know what I also have in mind. But from what I see, he is a positive guy, who knows his job, who is very passionate about his job, who laughs, and who motivates people. That is the Andre I know,” he concluded.

The Asamoah Gyan and Andre Ayew’s supposed bad blood goes down to how the former was stripped of the captaincy for his assistant to take over ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] in Egypt.