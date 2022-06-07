Evelyn Kemeh, the mother of an 11-year-old girl whose father was busted in an attempt to sacrifice her for money rituals, has made more shocking revelations.

An Oyibi Kom-based herbalist, Nana Adu-Boafo Jnr, on Friday caused the arrest of the 42-year-old businessman after he brought her as a sacrifice for money.

But according to Madam Kemeh, her daughter made a joke about her dad, Evans Kyekyeku Oppong sacrificing her for money rituals after he called to ask about her day born.

This, she explained, was at about 10 pm last Tuesday when Mr Oppong spoke to her briefly on the phone.

Before ending the call, he announced plans to pick up the girl from school at 12 pm on Thursday which sounded very unusual though the girl sometimes spends weekends with him.

“He told me his friend who came from abroad will be returning but wanted to sew clothes and buy shoes for our daughter.

“Also, he repeatedly asked about my daughter’s born day and whether she is called Yaa and I responded yes and hanged up but I kept thinking and wondering what the problem could be,” she said in an interview with Accra-based GTV.

Madam Kemeh indicated the little girl was still awake after the phone call and she told her everything that transpired.

“I asked what could have possibly made her dad continuously ask which day she was born and if she is called Yaa, then jokingly, she responded that maybe he will be using her for money rituals and we all laughed about it without any serious intent,” she added.

Meanwhile, an Accra District Court, presided over by Her Worship Ama Adomako Kwakye on Monday remanded the suspect.

The accused is on a charge of preparation to commit crime to wit; murder and his plea has been reserved.

The case has been adjourned to June 20, 2022.

Play the audio above: