Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey, was at the Cape Coast Stadium as the Black Stars hosted Madagascar in their opener of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Ghana recorded a convincing 3-0 win over the Barea on Wednesday night.

Goals from Mohammed Kudus, Felix Afena-Gyan, and Osman Bukari sealed the win for the home side.

Lamptey, 21, is in Ghana for holidays as he nears a nationality switch from England to Ghana.

The former Chelsea right-back recently turned down a call-up to the England U-21 squad reportedly because he wanted to weigh his options, with Ghana FA officials trying to convince him to play for Ghana.

Ghana, who are chasing their fifth continental title, now sit top of Group E with 3 points following the win.

Otto Addo and his charges will play the Central African Republic [CAR] on Sunday, June 5.