Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Patricia Oduro Kwarteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, is up in arms with her spiritual father, pastor Joseph Kyereh.

She claimed the man of God is breaking her once happy home.

Nana Agradaa, in a viral video, accused her spiritual father of using her husband for his own personal gains.

She claimed pastor Kyereh has banned her husband from visiting her young church “claiming the devil is using me”.

“You don’t qualify to be a spiritual father because you want to break my marriage. I will fight you physically and spiritually,” she fumed.

Nana Agradaa said she won’t allow pastor Kyereh to be a thorn in her flesh.

“Until you leave my husband for me, I will storm your church every Sunday to lash you,” she told her spiritual father.

Nana Agradaa and her husband

Nana Agradaa turned her guns to her husband who she claims is now the spiritual father’s puppet.

She could not fathom why Oduro Kwartey, a pastor came to support her at her shrine but is refusing to help her grow her church.

Nana Agradaa also advised Ghanaians to be very wary of their spiritual fathers because most of them are very “greedy and evil”.