Renowned gospel musician, Rev. Sarpong McAbraham, has described people who support homosexuality as ‘insane.’

He says only people with mental problems will endorse homosexuality, an act he says is devilish and ‘madness.’

Rev. McAbraham’s comments came a day after the Pentecost Church petitioned parliament on the Church’s position on LGBTQ+ acceptance in the country.

Speaking to Kwadwo Juantuah on Nhyira FM’s morning programme, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’, the gospel preacher said accepting homosexuality into the country is a process to destroy the natural reproduction pattern.

Rev. McAbraham called for a psychiatric examination of those endorsing homosexuality.

He suspects people who are crusading for homosexuality might have gone for funding for their activity.

Rev. McAbraham has, therefore, called on Christendom to be vigilant against such people to avoid the wrath of God.

