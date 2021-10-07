Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko, have named its squad for the pre-season training camp in Dubai, UAE.

The Porcupine Warriors left the shores of the country today for their pre-season tour in Dubai to prepare for the 201/22 Ghana football season.

Kotoko held their final training session in Accra on Thursday morning before leaving the country.

The training tour will kick off on October 7 to 22 and will be streamed live on Kotoko’s digital platform, CEEK.

They are expected to play two friendly games before returning to the country.

Kotoko kicked off their pre-season at the Adako Jachie training grounds last two weeks under new head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum replaced Mariano Barreto on a two-year deal.

Ghana’s top-flight is scheduled to begin on October 29, 2021. Kotoko will travel to Dawu to face Dreams FC.

Kotoko will be hoping to make amends after ending the 2020/21 season trophyless under Portuguese trainer, Mariano Barreto.

Below is the full squad: