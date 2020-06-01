Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, has outlined protocols to govern the religious activities in the country.

These protocols, he said, is to ensure the commencement of religious activities from Friday June 5, 2020 does not lead to the spread of the coronavirus.

Addressing a press conference in Accra Monday, Mr Dzamesi said an abridged format for religious services could commence and all worshipers entreated to dedicate their first service for the prayer for the nation in this challenging time.

“Twenty-five percent (25%) attendance, with a maximum number of one hundred (100) congregants, can worship at a time in a church or at a mosque, with a mandatory one (1) metre rule (3 feet) of social distancing between congregants,” he said.

In addition, the Religious Affairs Minister said all congregants must:

Wear masks at all times. Wash hands with soap under running water or rub with alcohol-based hand sanitiser before entry. Avoid handshaking or body contact.

Below are the full protocols for Religious Bodies:

