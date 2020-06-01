The Information Minister has revealed that the government’s decision to make churches and mosques hold services for an hour per session is to prevent congregants from wearing face masks for a long period.

This, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, believes poses a health risk to the individuals wearing them.

The Ofoase Ayeribi Member or Parliament also said the move is to make it easier for the religious bodies to keep a database of worshipers to assist in contact tracing should a Covid-19 case be recorded.

Speaking with Daniel Dadzie on Prime Morning on Joy Prime, he indicated that religious institutions play a key role in society and it will not be prudent in placing a perpetual embargo on their activities.

“There is a risk in large numbers of people gathering in an uncontrolled manner and for long hours and not protected in any way.

“The middle ground arrived at is to allow these services to take place whilst ensuring adherence to safety protocols,” he said.

In his 10th address to the nation on measures instituted to fight Covid-19 pandemic, President Akufo-Addo eased restrictions placed on churches and mosques effective June 5, 2020.

He also directed these institutions may reopen to only 100 congregants for an hour per session.

Already, some religious leaders, including Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo and Spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu have raised concerns about implementing the directive.

But the Information Minister indicated that institutions that flout the directive would be shut down and their leaders punished.