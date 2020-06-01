Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, has said he is not aware the father of popular musician, Bice Osei Kuffour, died of Covid-19.

There has been a public backlash on social media over the decision by Obour to bury his father without permission from the health authorities.

Nana Boansi Osei Kuffour, who was the chief of Juaso Oyoko clan, was laid in state over the weekend on the blind side of local authorities in what many say may be a breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Speaking on Beyond The Lockdown with Emefa Apawu on Joy News Sunday, Mr Oppong- Nkrumah said if the burial was in excess of 25 persons, the family would have breached the President’s directive on public gatherings.

He explained that “if it was not a private burial, and they proceeded to have a burial, it will be a breach of the law, then the security agency will have to act.”

The Information Minister stated that the government did provide official permission for the burial of the late chief.

Easing restrictions

On easing restrictions, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said, “the President has signaled that there will be some elements of easing of restrictions.”

He noted that religious groups, civil society groups and educationists have had an extensive discussion with the government on lifting the restrictions imposed.

According to him, the world is coming to the realisation that the virus will be in the ecosystem for a while.

“A perpetual lockdown is not the solution,” he added.

Education under Covid-19

The Information Minister disclosed that the President is worried about the safety of Ghanaian children, if the restrictions are eased.

He explained that the government is not sure students are getting the right education under the current arrangement.