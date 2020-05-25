Former president for the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour, and four other executives have been sued.

The plaintiff is the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the union, Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi.

The four others are acting MUSIGA President, Mr Henry Bessa Simons, Acting 1st Vice President Rev. Dr Thomas Harry Yawson, National Treasurer and Acting Administrator, Mr Samuel Kofi Agyeman and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Director of Communications and Special Projects.

A statement issued by Mr Appiah-Levi, who doubles as an aspiring President, alleges that the administration elected to steer affairs of the union were not transparent whatsoever, adding they left office without handing over notes.

Consequently, he finds it prudent to request for a forensic audit and accountability of the administration of the former MUSIGA president.

This is in account of the administration’s leadership of service at MUSIGA from 2011 to date.