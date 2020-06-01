Churches and mosques, whose congregation will be more than the limited number of 100 worshipers, would be sanctioned, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has said.

He said local assemblies and the police have been empowered to ensure strict compliance to the new directive by the government.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, May 31, 2020 announced the easing of the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of the virus which has already claimed about 36 lives and infected over 8,000 people.

The churches and mosque are among other things to observe strict social distancing protocols and other safety measures including the wearing of face masks. The maximum number of congregants should 100.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said they will be monitoring to ensure the leadership of the Christian and Muslim communities adhere to the rules.

He said those who flout the new directive will face the full rigorous of the law.