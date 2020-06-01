President Nana Akufo-Addo has sent his condolences to the family and loved ones of the late George Floyd who was murdered by four police officers in the United States of America.

It cannot be right that, in the 21st century, the United States, this great bastion of democracy, continues to grapple with the problem of systemic racism, he wrote on his official Facebook page.

Read the President’s post below: