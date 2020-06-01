The Spanish La Liga has remembered Ghana international, Michael Essien, for his good work done during his stay with the 13 times European Champions.

The 36-year-old on June 30, 2013, played his last game and scored for the club.

He joined Real Madrid on loan from Chelsea on transfer deadline day in June 2012.

He reunited with his former Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho, who joined the Spanish club from Inter Milan after winning the 2010 UEFA Champions League.

At his introductory press conference with Real Madrid, Mourinho affectionally referred to him as “his son” while Essien referred to Mourinho as his “Daddy”.

On November 3, Essien scored his first goal for Real Madrid. During the last match of the season – and Essien’s last game as a Madrid player – Essien scored his second goal for Madrid, which he dedicated to Mourinho.

A statement on the La Liga official Facebook page reads: “On this day in 2013, Michael Essien b)) ni last game and scored in the LaLiga Santander. We dey miss the Bison. 🇬🇭✨.”