The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said the decision by President Nana Akufo-Addo to ease the coronavirus induced restrictions is only a ruse to his main agenda.

The party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, said it is just a smokescreen to allow the Electoral Commission (EC) compile a new voters register.

In his view, it makes little or no sense why churches and mosques are supposed to have not more than 100 people and must last for one hour when the “NIA and the EC have been given freedom to register an unlimited number of people from 7:am to 5:pm, that’s for a period of 10 hour.

“We are of the firm belief that this decision is mainly intended to pave way for the Jean Mensah-led EC to carry out its rigging agenda, through the execution of their needless and wasteful new voter registration agenda. It is very clear, that the easing of restrictions was motivated by the President’s parochial political interest and not the interest of the nation.”

Below is the full statement: