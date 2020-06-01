Final year students of Ashesi University will not be returning to campus following the partial reopening of schools by the Government of Ghana.

Management of the University made the announcement following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to reopen schools for only final year students from Monday, June 15.

During his 10th televised address, the president said: “Indeed, final year university students are to report to their universities on 15th June; final year Senior High School (SHS 3) students, together with SHS 2 Gold Track students, on 22nd June; and final-year JHS 3 students on 29th June.”

But, according to the University, with faculty support, final year students at Ashesi have mostly been able to complete their semester online.

Taking to the official Twitter page, the University said seniors with outstanding work to be submitted will continue to work with their faculty online.

They continued that all other members of the community will continue to operate online as they have since March 30th, and protocols for working, teaching, and learning remain in place.

With faculty support, final year students #atAshesi have mostly been able to complete their semester online. As a result, seniors will not be returning to campus following the partial reopening of schools by the Government of Ghana. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/mBRUK9nLyf — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) June 1, 2020

Seniors with outstanding work to be submitted will continue to work with their faculty online. We are thankful to everyone #atAshesi for holding steady through the last half of the 2019/2020 academic year. It has been a period of remarkable collaboration and effort. (2/5) — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) June 1, 2020

All other members of our community will continue to operate online as we have since March 30th, and protocols for working, teaching, and learning remain in place. We hope everyone continues to stay safe and take all necessary precautions even as we emerge from restrictions. (3/5) — Ashesi University (@Ashesi) June 1, 2020