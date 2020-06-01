The Queen has made her first public appearance since lockdown in the United Kingdom began, on horseback.

The 94-year-old took Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old fell pony, for a ride in the grounds of Windsor Castle, where she and the Duke of Edinburgh have been isolating.

She hasn’t stopped with official duties and delivered her message to the nation on VE Day last month, encouraging the country to “never give up, never despair”.

🐴 The Queen is pictured riding Fern – a 14 year old Fell Pony – in Windsor Home Park this weekend. pic.twitter.com/z9DUnW9yB3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 31, 2020